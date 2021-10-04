New Sensor Could Diagnose Heart Attack In Just 30 Minutes, Researchers Claim

In a major development in the medical fraternity, researchers from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Florida have developed a device, which can detect a heart attack in under half-hour. This new sensor device is being touted as a gamechanger as current methods to diagnose a heart attack take hours. As per multiple media reports, the University of Notre Dame's IDEA Center has already filed for a patent for the device seen as better than an echocardiogram. As per News Medical’s report, the sensor device addresses the clinical need of differentiating between someone with inadequate blood supply to an organ and someone with a reperfusion injury. Reperfusion injury is the restoration of blood flow to damaged tissue. As per the team, the device targets three distinct types of microRNA or miRNA, and this new approach helps the newly developed sensor to distinguish between an acute heart attack and reperfusion. Experts said that a device to differentiate between inadequate blood flow and a reperfusion injury has not been made yet, which makes the process of heart attack diagnosis lengthy.

Advantage of the sensor

The lead author of the study Pinar Zorlutuna said that this new device could help doctors get rid of the current time-intensive diagnosis methods and get results in less than 30 minutes. One other disadvantage of the old ways is that they have to be applied within the planned time window for achieving accurate results. The expert asserted that since the sensor targets three miRNA, it will be able to diagnose more than heart attacks faster without any restrictions regarding the time. Currently, diagnosing a heart attack by an echocardiogram that includes taking and analysing blood samples takes hours.

Moreover, co-author of the study and Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame, Hsueh-Chia Chang said that the sensor's technology clearly shows the advantage of using miRNA compared to the traditional diagnostic target, the protein-based biomarkers. Besides, the cost-effectiveness and easy portability of the device can bring a considerable change in the diagnosis of heart attacks and related issues in developing countries.

According to News Medical, researchers from Notre Dame's IDEA Center have filed a patent and are preparing to launch a startup company for the device’s manufacture.

Image: Pixabay