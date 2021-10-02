New Study Discovers The Ideal Weight Loss To Control Type 2 Diabetes

A new study suggests that weight loss of 15% or more should become a key focus of type 2 diabetes (T2D) management since it has the potential to delay or even reverse the progression of many cases and prevent complications. The study's findings were published in the medical journal The Lancet. The proposed technique was presented during the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting, which was held online this year.

Dr. Ildiko Lingvay of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, USA said that they propose that the main treatment focus for most patients with type 2 diabetes who do not have cardiovascular disease should be managing the key underlying abnormality and obesity.

Obesity surgery has also been demonstrated to help individuals with T2D

Obesity surgery has also been demonstrated to help individuals with T2D and obesity in the short and long run, reducing the requirement for glucose-lowering medicines within days of surgery and improving various health markers over time. The study also goes through the numerous medication treatments for weight loss that are available. One or more regulatory bodies throughout the world have approved orlistat, phentermine-topiramate, naltrexone-bupropion, liraglutide 3.0 mg, and semaglutide 2.4 mg for chronic weight management.

The majority of people with type 2 diabetes show one or more signs of insulin resistance, indicating that their T2D is most likely caused by excess body fat. When reframing treatment goals for individuals with T2D to focus on sustained weight loss, the authors emphasised critical factors. To begin with, the movement should be fueled by the revision of treatment recommendations to include substantial, long-term weight loss as the main treatment goal for T2D patients. Instead of focusing on the greater expenses of treating someone with advanced T2D and the cluster of complications that can accompany the disorder, health systems should focus on the upstream benefits of lowering obesity in preventing or controlling T2D.

Conclusion of the study

The authors came to the conclusion, "The time is right to consider the addition of substantial (ie, double-digit per cent) weight loss as a principal target for the treatment of many patients with type 2 diabetes. This approach would address the pathophysiology of the disease process for type 2 diabetes; recognise adipose tissue pathology as a key underlying driver of the continuum of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease; and reap metabolic benefits far beyond blood sugar control. Such a change in treatment goals would recognise obesity as a disease with reversible complications and require a shift in clinical care."

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash