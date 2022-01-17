New Study Highlights Significant Positive Health Impact Of BeatO’s Connected Diabetes Care

Diabetes is a growing problem in India, with its prevalence amongst adults having increased from 5.5% in 1990 to 7.7% in 2016, and it is also estimated to double from 77 million diagnosed people in 2019 to 134.2 million by 2045. The high costs it brings and the strain it has on India’s healthcare systems are some of the few reasons why it is a national issue that needs to be managed and mitigated.

The diabetes care industry in India is predicted to grow to almost $60 billion over the next ten years, up from around $17 billion in FY2021. India is known as the diabetes capital of the world, with 75 million diabetic patients and another 200 million pre-diabetics. According to a report conducted by Redcore, the research arm of Bengaluru-based research firm Redseer consultancy, poor lifestyle is the main reason for the market's quick surge in diabetes cases. The survey suggests that the average Indian spends Rs 11,000 per year on Type 2 diabetes care and Rs 3.5 lakh over their lifetime.

Republic Media Network, in partnership with BeatO, presents "India Beats Diabetes"—an initiative aimed at empowering diabetes patients through raising awareness and spreading medical expertise. In this special broadcast, we delve deep to understand how the risk of diabetes and other chronic cardiovascular diseases can be reduced with continuous monitoring and expert help. The episode had esteemed guests like Mr. Lov Verma, Former Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of India; Dr. Banshi Saboo, Chairman, Diacare Diabetes Hormone, Ahmedabad; and Secretary for Diabetes, India; Dr. Pankaj Jethwani, Executive Vice President, W. Health Ventures. Each panelist shared their insights on several topics discussed during the episode.

"The challenge in our country is that it is a completely diabetogenic environment. We live in an era where our physical activity is low compared to our calorie intake, and we often have high stress and anxiety levels. The other challenge is that people often don't monitor their diabetes. Almost 50% of our patients are unaware that they are diabetic. These are some of the challenges that our country is facing." Dr. Banshi Saboo, Chairman, Diacare Diabetes Hormone, Ahmedabad and Secretary for Diabetes, India

A recent medical research study authored by Dr. Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, Dr. Mudit Sabharwal, Senior Consultant Diabetologist & Head of Medical Affairs, BeatO, Gautam Chopra, CEO and CO-Founder, BeatO, and Dr. Amrita Ghosh, Attending Consultant Diabetologist, Fortis CDOC Hospital, was published in one of the leading medical journals, Dovepress- ‘Diabetic Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy’.

The study shows that use of the BeatO app and real-time contextualized counselling and feedback from certified diabetes educators is effective in achieving significant improvement in sugar levels for patients with type 2 diabetes. The study, which was carried out on 7111 Indian adult diabetes patients, the majority of them in their 50s, showed that self-monitoring and real-time digital tracking of blood sugar with BeatO, followed by a counselling session by their diabetes educator, reduced blood sugar levels approximately by 10%. Over 75% of the participants were able to reduce their sugar levels with just one counselling session.

Furthermore, post-counselling and through alerts via the app, 81% of patients who had hypoglycaemia events previously did not experience any episodes of dangerously low blood sugar levels. In post-counselling, hypoglycaemic episodes observed in fasting and post-meal blood glucose values were significantly reduced by 58.5% and 61.8%, respectively. This study illustrates the importance of digital real-time tracking and medical care by experts for conditions like diabetes.

Understanding the importance of tracking and having access to medical feedback and counselling is a vital requirement for diabetic patients and can have life-saving implications. With diabetes being such a prominent health issue in India, BeatO is revolutionizing healthcare by providing an easily available, digital tool and ecosystem through which patients have access to an experienced team of leading diabetologists, coaches, and nutritionists, as well as the technology to help them track and control their blood sugar levels effectively.

BeatO is an innovative healthcare app that uses technology to provide a connected care ecosystem, providing diabetes patients with an affordable and convenient way to monitor and track their blood sugar levels and get guidance from doctors, nutritionists, and medical experts to prevent, control, and reverse diabetes. The BeatO app addresses a huge healthcare need by using technology to facilitate medical care in a scalable way. BeatO's user-friendly and affordable solutions to tackling the diabetes crisis in India are a big step in the right direction, and, armed with awareness and innovation, India can beat diabetes.