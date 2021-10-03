New Study Reveals How 'proliferation Of Choice' Impacts Individuals In Community

A new study has discovered the impact of the proliferation of choice on the psyche of the person and society. The study's findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

As per ANI reports, Shilpa Madan, an assistant professor of marketing at the Pamplin College of Business, remarked, "America is known as the republic of choice. Simply go to the supermarket, and there's a mind-boggling variety of just cookies."

According to the Food Marketing Institute, a trade group, the number of products in the average supermarket has surged from about 9,000 to nearly 47,000 in the last three decades.

Madan showed in this study how the importance of choice alone can have a variety of profound psychological impact, including individual empowerment.

According to Madan, ANI reported, "People become more self-reliant and concerned about their own interests just by thinking about making decisions. People become more individualistic as a result of it."

Madan pointed out that these decisions don't have to be life-changing in order to make an influence.

"You choose to like a few Instagram pictures while ignoring many others. The simple fact that you have a choice, that you are in control, helps people feel independent and significant. We are believed to make choices that form our environment, but most of us are unaware of how our decisions shape us," Madan elaborated.

As Madan noted, we may be experiencing those negative implications today during the COVID pandemic as people increasingly act in their own best interests and choose to be independent by refusing to wear masks and get vaccinated. Individualism, on the other hand, could have detrimental effects on communal well-being too.

Her research shows that the impact is the same regardless of culture. Madan continued,

"As researchers, we're looking for strategies that can mitigate the negative impact of choice on collective well-being in specific circumstances. What kinds of interventions can we devise to get people to wear masks, get vaccinated, or care for the environment?"

Moreover, Madan emphasised that choices should be made slowly and consciously. She quoted the Virginia Tech slogan to highlight their work.

"This is reflected in Virginia Tech's motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). Make decisions that are not only self-serving but also beneficial to everyone around you," Madan concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Pixabay