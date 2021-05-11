Non-hospitalised COVID-19 Patients Have Low Risk Of Severe Long-term Effects: Study

A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal recently revealed that non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects. The research was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries. The researchers found that the risk of severe post-acute complications after coronavirus infection not requiring hospital admission is low, however, they also noted that they report more visits to general practitioners following the infection.

The study found, “The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate Covid-19 sequelae”.

According to the study, the scientists found that SARS-CoV-2-positive individuals had an increased risk of receiving the diagnosis of dyspnoea and venous thromboembolism, and initiating bronchodilating agents and triptans. They also said the COVID positive individuals had a higher risk of visiting a general practitioner and outpatient clinic than negative individuals. But no difference was noted for emergency department visits and inpatient hospital admissions, the study said.

In the study, the researchers only investigated six persisting symptoms, which did not cover the whole potential clinical spectrum. In addition, the prevalence of the persistent symptoms in patients with COVID-19 was about 1 per cent, which was lower than that in a previous study, which showed a rate of 5 to 15 per cent. Given the inherent nature of this type of registration study, there is the possibility of greatly underestimating the actual prevalence, because there are many reasons that patients with persistent symptoms might not visit the healthcare service, such as symptoms being mild, not having health insurance or access to health care, and the risk of reinfection when visiting a health-care facility during the pandemic.

Understanding long-term consequences is 'crucial'

The scientists said the latest findings will now prompt healthcare workers to focus on those patients who have recovered from COVID-19 who already have potential risk factors for dyspnoea, such as chronic pulmonary disease, heart failure, and pulmonary hypertension. Monitoring respiratory rate and oxygen saturation at home were simple and practical ways for these patients to assess their respiratory function and health status. It is worth mentioning that SARS-CoV-2 could impair the function of multiple organs, including the coagulation system.

“Most SARS-CoV-2 infections will remain asymptomatic and mild for the foreseeable future, so understanding the long-term consequences of COVID-19 in these populations is crucial to the natural history of the emerging disease,” the study read.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)