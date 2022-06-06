The Kerala government on Sunday confirmed two cases of Norovirus infection. The cases were reported in two children living near Thiruvananthapuram. Following this, the Health Department assessed the situation and state Health Minister Veena George warned against the contagious sickness and advised residents to practise good hygiene. She also informed that the condition of the two children were stable.

“Two cases of Norovirus confirmed in Vizhinjam; no need for concern. Health Dept has assessed the situation; samples have been collected & tested from the area and preventive actions have been intensified. Condition of the 2 children stable,” Veena George said. According to the minister, the Norovirus infection can be prevented from spreading with active efforts as it spreads through contaminated food, drink, and surfaces.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea in patients. The virus, which is easily transmitted through contact, passes on in a couple of days’ time from the infected individual. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only a few Norovirus particles can make other people sick. The infected person poses danger to the surrounding individuals especially in the first few days of infection if it results in vomiting.

Norovirus symptoms

The major symptoms of Norovirus include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Patients affected by the virus also report fever, headache, and body aches. Frequent vomiting and diarrhoea leading to dehydration and other complications are major problems reported among patients.

Preventive measures for Norovirus

Maintaining good hygiene can prevent the Norovirus infection from spreading. This include:

Frequently washing hands

Cleaning fruits and vegetables before consuming

Cleaning seafood thoroughly, especially shellfish such as crab, mussels, and others

People having pet animals should pay special attention to cleanliness

Consuming chlorinated drinking water

Anyone infected with Norovirus should stay at home for avoiding the transmission of the disease

Norovirus infection in the past

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Norovirus infection is being reported in Kerala. In November 2021, 13 students studying in a veterinary college in Wayanad’s Pookode had caught the deadly virus. The Veterinary college authorities said the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus. The health authorities were quick to collect samples and send them for NIV testing. The authorities then confirmed that the situation was under control and that further spread of the virus had been prevented.

