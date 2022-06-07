Nose-bleed Fever: What Are CCHFV Symptoms And How Does It Spread? All You Need To Know

In light of the recent discovery of cases of nose-bleed fever, also known as Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV), there has been widespread concern. According to recent media reports, India has reported two cases of nose-bleed fever, one of which resulted in the death of a 55-year-old lady. In Iraq this year, 212 cases of nose-bleed fever have been reported, with 27 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that nose-bleed fever is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East, and Asia. According to their estimations, 3 billion people are at danger, with 10,000 to 15,000 illnesses and 500 deaths per year. Gujarat reported the first CCHF case in India in 2011. India reports 5 to 49 instances of nose-bleed fever each year, according to the WHO's regional distribution of cases.

Nose-bleed fever symptoms

Fever, chills, shudders, myalgia, headaches, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, and arthralgia are some of the rare nose-bleed fever symptoms, according to the WHO. According to a media report, the virus has no vaccination. According to doctors, the onset might be sudden, resulting in severe internal and external bleeding, particularly from the nose. In up to two-fifths of instances, it results in death.

How does it get transmitted?

The Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is spreading among animals and people. "Animals become infected by the bite of infected ticks," according to the World Health Organization. The CCHF virus is spread to humans by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter, according to the World Health Organization.

Why has nose-bleed fever become a concern?

"The number of cases registered is unprecedented," said Haidar Hantouche, a health administrator in Dhi Qar province, Iraq. The increase in cases in Iraq this year has surprised officials, as it considerably exceeds the number of cases reported in the 43 years since the virus was first identified in the country in 1979. In his province, just 16 instances with seven deaths were reported in 2021, according to Hantouche. However, Dhi Qar has documented 43 cases this year, with eight deaths.

How severe could it be?

CCHF is endemic throughout Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Balkans, according to the WHO, with a death rate ranging from 10% to 40%. The WHO's representative in Iraq, Ahmed Zouiten, said the country's outbreak might be caused by a number of "hypotheses." In the absence of livestock spraying efforts during Covid 2020 and 2021, they included the proliferation of ticks.

Two occurrences of nose-bleed fever have been reported in India, one of which resulted in the death of a woman. According to a report, senior experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) indicated that the government is completely prepared to deal with the virus that might cause an epidemic. Both occurrences were reported in Gujarat, India's westernmost state. Both incidents were reported in March and April in the Gujarat city of Bhavnagar.

