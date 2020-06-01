Nutritionist Rihana Qureshi gives a new meaning to the food we eat; read details

The world of fitness has predominantly been termed as a man's world. If one steps inside any gym, it is seldom that one will see a woman fitness trainer, so it is not hard to imagine what a complete newbie like Rihana Qureshi, must have faced when she entered the profession a few years back.

Rihana Qureshi is a regular Mumbai girl, but with experience, expertise and achievements in fitness training and nutrition far beyond her years. Being a successful interior designer by profession, little did she imagine that her one decision would propel her in the profession of fitness and change her life completely. While most would prefer to hire a personal trainer when starting gym, Rihana chose to go one step further and get the knowledge from the place the personal trainers do – a reputed fitness academy in Mumbai.

At that point, it was just out of a thirst for knowledge. But her rising interest in this subject and the academic excellence during the course, made her consider this as a profession altogether.

After achieving certification in Nutrition & Personal Training, her first stint was with an international gym chain as a personal trainer. Having trained some premium clients there, she wanted to push the envelope and help anyone who was serious about transforming themselves.

'Nutrition is a relationship with the food you eat'

With this vision, Rihana started her own nutrition consultancy called Get Fit with Rihana (GFR). And, within just two years of inception, her online consultancy has transformed more than 100+ clients across the globe. When asked, how does she go about achieving these transformations, Rihana said, “I believe, Nutrition is a relationship with the food you eat. Nutrition is not like a vacation that you follow for a month in a year. When you learn about the nutrient values of food that you eat and its effect on our body, you are going to look at food in a completely different manner. That's the reason why at GFR, we don’t just give diet plans; we handhold the clients and consult them on a daily basis so that by the end of their consultation, they are educated and aware about the food choices they are making. And this is a more sustainable form of following the right nutrition.” No wonder, majority of her clientele have not just transformed themselves but also managed to retain their transformation.

Ask her what motivated her to start her consultancy and she is quick to answer, “I thought to myself, what use is my knowledge if I cannot apply it to change myself or my family. My initial and most memorable transformation (apart from myself) was that of my father and my younger sister. Coming from a food loving family, it was a challenge. But eventually I was able to make them understand the nutritional value of the food and how to choose the right food consciously. And that was my biggest learning too. You can’t just prescribe a diet plan and expect people to follow it. Only when you educate them and make them understand what is right for them will they be able to adopt it as a lifestyle and see long term results. And that is the approach I follow with each and every client of mine, even today!”

Rihana’s mission is to use her experience and knowledge to change people’s views and misconceptions about food, body, and weightlifting. Being a certified nutritionist & a personal trainer, she helps people accomplish their fitness goals by not only providing exercise and diet plans but also huge doses of motivation throughout their transformation journeys.