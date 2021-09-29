Obesity-related Heart Disease May Be Mitigated With Significant Weight Loss: Study

A new study revealed that major weight loss may be able to reverse the majority of the cardiovascular problems associated with obesity. The cross-sectional study of the adult population in the United States was presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from September 27 to October 1.

According to the findings, the risk of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia was identical in Americans who had previously been overweight, but later lost weight and those who had always maintained a healthy weight. However, while weight loss reduced the risk of current type 2 diabetes, it remained higher among persons who had previously been overweight compared to those who never had obesity. Moreover, 40% of adults in the US are overweight (BMI greater than 30 kg/m2), with nearly one in ten classified as having huge obesity, found the study nothing that almost all cardiovascular risk factors are directly related to body weight.

Blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, blood sugar, and other problematic blood fats rise with the increase of BMI. Heart disease, stroke, and death from cardiovascular disease are all increased by these alterations, found the study, noting that not much is known whether the effects of obesity persist in those who lose weight and maintain it. To learn more, researchers looked at the risk factors for cardiovascular disease in as many as 20,271 persons aged between 20 to 69 years in the United States.

They further compared those who had previously been obese but had maintained a healthy weight for at least a year to those who always maintained a healthy weight and those who were currently obese. They compared the prevalence of high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, and type 2 diabetes between the groups using data from a series of cross-sections gathered biennially by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1999 to 2013.

'Weight loss is difficult but essential for cardiovascular health'

Taking age, gender, ethnicity, smoking pattern into account, researchers discovered that those who used to be overweight and those who had always maintained a healthy weight had identical risks of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia. However, people who used to be obese had a three-fold higher risk of diabetes than those who had never been overweight, while people with current obesity had a seven-fold higher risk of diabetes. According to the lead author of the study, Professor Maia Smith of St George's University in Grenada, "The most significant takeaway from this study is that weight loss is difficult but very essential for cardiovascular health." Meanwhile, the researchers also stated that their findings show observational associations rather than cause and effect. They acknowledged that a few other unmeasured factors or missing data, such as eating habits or physical activity patterns could influence the findings.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)