Omicron Detection May Be Less Accurate By Rapid Antigen Tests, Reveals FDA Report

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that antigen-based rapid COVID-19 tests may be less accurate in detecting the Omicron variant of COVID. According to news agency ANI, the scientists were able to determine this shortcoming after analysing live virus samples from antigen tests conducted on infected patients. "Early data suggest that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant, but may have reduced sensitivity,” the FDA said as per ANI. The administration now fears that less accuracy in detecting the Omicron variant might lead to a higher rate in false-negative test results.

As for the confirmation of its claim, the FDA said as per ANI, "The FDA will continue to collaborate with the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) RADx program to further evaluate the performance of antigen tests using patient samples with live virus".

FDA's statement further revealed that an overtime mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has resulted in a genetic variation in the population over the course of the pandemic. The administration informed that different viral mutations affects tests such as serology, molecular and antigen tests differently as there is a difference in the inherent design of each test. According to a report by Gizmodo, rapid antigen tests have always been less accurate than other tests, however, the FDA has still advised not to reject any of them.

The mounting concern of Omicron

While countries are busy finding a solution to curb the spread of Omicron, a UK-based researcher named Tim Spector has discovered two new symptoms associated with the virus. A professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, he has revealed that nausea and loss of appetite are also something to look out for in the list of Omicron symptoms. Until now, cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose are the common Omicron symptoms that have been highlighted by health experts.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant of concern as it is being found in people without a travel history. He also informed that there are 200 coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and genome sequencing of the samples of 115 patients showed 46% of them were infected with Omicron. Meanwhile, new research has offered some hope as experts have claimed to have found antibodies that can neutralize the Omicron variant and other mutants of coronavirus.

Image: Unsplash