Omicron Reinfection Risk: Can You Test COVID Positive More Than Once?

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 variant, Omicron and concerns regarding the same, common people have bombarded search engines to know about the new variant and the risk that it involves. One of the questions that have been searched on a higher scale is if an individual can get Omicron after testing positive COVID earlier. As health experts and researchers around the world are still monitoring the new variant situation and finding exact results, till now, it has been observed that there are chances that COVID recovered people may catch the new variant.

What scientists and study around the world have said:

South Africa, from where the new variant is said to have emerged has identified that the new variant is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country's most populous province. A recent report from Singapore's Ministry of Health stated that early clinical observations globally suggest that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus.

"This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant," AP Report quoted citing sources.

WHO on reinfection of Omicron COVID-19 variant

After meeting a group of experts to assess the data, the WHO said that "preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant," as compared to other variants. The variant is feared to have a high number of mutations - about 30 - in the coronavirus' spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people. Meanwhile, a research head of a laboratory at Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said that B.1.1.529 of the novel coronavirus can partially evade the protection from BioNTech- Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine.

Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the data so far suggest the new variant has mutations "consistent with enhanced transmissibility," but said that "the significance of many of the mutations is still not known."

Bengaluru doctor recovers from Omicron, tests COVID positive again: Report

The Bengaluru doctor, who was infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reportedly recovered, has once again tested positive for the virus, according to a report on Tuesday. The 46-year-old doctor, who has no foreign travel history, was among the first two people to be detected with Omicron in the country. The other was a South African national, who was quarantined and later flew to Dubai.