Omicron Stays Alive On Skin For Over 21 Hours & More Than Week On Plastic Surface: Study

A new study has revealed that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 can stay alive on the skin for more than 21 hours. The Omicron strain can stay on plastic surfaces for more than eight days. According to the study, this might be the reason why the Omicron strain is spreading rapidly in comparison to the previous variants, PTI reported. The study has been conducted by the researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan and is yet-to-be peer-reviewed and has been published on the preprint repository BioRxiv.

Omicron variant stays alive for 193.5 hours on plastic surface

For the study, the researchers analysed the difference in viral environmental stability between the first strain of COVID-19 detected in Wuhan and all other variants of concern (VOCs). The researchers found that the Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants exhibited more than two-fold survival time on plastic surfaces and skin than the SARS-COV-2 Wuhan strain, PTI reported. The study found that the original strain, the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants remained alive on a plastic surface for 56 hours, 191.3 hours, 156.6 hours, 59.3 hours, and 114 hours, respectively. Furthermore, the Omicron variant survived on the plastic surface for 193.5 hours.

Omicron remains alive for 21.1 hours on skin samples

Omicron remained alive for 21.1 hours on skin samples, followed by Alpha which stayed alive for 19.6 hours, Beta survived 19.1 on skin samples, 16.8 hours for the Delta variant. The Gamma virus remained alive for 11 hours on the skin sample and the original version survived for 8.6 hours on the skin sample. The findings also assessed the effectiveness of ethanol on all variants and even though the Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants showed a slight increase in ethanol resistance in response to increased environmental stability and all the variants of concern(VOCs) on the skin surface were completely inactivated by 15-second exposure to 35 percent ethanol. The researchers have advised people to sanitise their hands. The highly transmissible Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Since then, it has led to increasing in COVID-19 cases across the world.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)