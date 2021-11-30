Omicron: What Do Scientists Know So Far About The 'heavily Mutated' New Variant?

Amid the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the international community has raised alarm over the situation in the world. Scientists from all over the world have voiced concern over the new variant that has been detected in a few countries across the world. The countries have started taking measures and announced travel restrictions in order to prevent the new variant from spreading in the country.

What do scientists say?

According to The Associated Press, scientists believe that the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron, is different from previously detected variants like the delta variant. However, so far, they are not aware if this new variant is more dangerous or transmissible. Experts believe that there might be an increased risk of reinfection with omicron and the new variant appears to have a high number of mutations.

Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, has stated that as per the evidence they have so far, the new variant has mutations “consistent with enhanced transmissibility” and further raised concern that they are still not aware of many of the mutations, by adding, “the significance of many of the mutations is still not known,” according to AP.

Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, has stated that omicron is “the most heavily mutated version of the virus we have seen.” Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London has mentioned that it is “extremely unlikely” that vaccines that are present in the market would be ineffective, further adding that work against other variants. Scientists are monitoring the COVID-19 sequences for mutations that might make the disease more contagious among people.

Omicron variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new Coronavirus variant from South Africa on 24th November. The WHO has designated the variant, B.1.1.529, as a variant of concern named Omicron, on the suggestion of the Technical Advisory Group On Virus Evolution(TAG-VE). The new variant has been detected in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, Spain, Denmark, South Africa, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Israel. The WHO has noted that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Furthermore, the data suggests an increased risk of reinfection with the new variant.

