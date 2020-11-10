One-fifth COVID-19 Patients May Develop Mental Illness Within 90 Days: Study

While the physical illnesses that succeed COVID-19 are well evident, a new study has found that the patients were at risk of developing mental disorders as well. The study published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal asserted that survivors of the deadly infection were likely to be at risk of developing a mental illness like anxiety and depression. As per the study, 20 per cent of those infected with coronavirus were diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days, that is three months, following their recovery.

Out of the mental conditions that affected them, anxiety, depression and insomnia were the most prominent. In addendum, the patients were also at ‘high risk’ of developing Dementia, which is related to loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life.

The study

For the purpose of the study, researchers analyzed electronic health records of 69 million people in the United States, including more than 62,000 cases of COVID-19. In the aftermath of their three-month-long analysis, they found that 1 in 5 COVID-19 survivors was recorded to have a first-time diagnosis of anxiety, depression or insomnia. The numbers were likely to double when it came to another group of patients in the same period. In addition, the researchers also concluded that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

In a similar study, researchers found that people recovering from COVID-19 may suffer significant cognitive deficits, with the worst cases linked to mental decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years, a study said. Researchers from the Imperial College of London and King’s College London analysed cognitive test data from 84,285 people with suspected and confirmed COVID-19 infection who went through BBC2 Horizon's Great British Intelligence Test.

