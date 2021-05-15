'Only 70 Per Cent COVID-19 Cases Can Be Detected By RT-PCR Test': Dr Lal Pathlabs MD

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Lal Pathlabs MD Arvind Lal on Saturday said that the best time to take the Coronavirus test is after one or two days of developing symptoms like fever, loss of smell, taste, breathing difficulties, diarrhoea, etc. While stating that RT-PCR is a gold-standard test in the world, Arvind Lal said that it will only detect 70 per cent of cases of infection.

Dr Lal Pathlabs MD said, "The person who collected RT-PCR swab (COVID test), level of infectivity of the person, transportation conditions (of the swab) and the manner in which RT-PCR test was done can affect the correctness of the test result. But, most of our labs have come out with flying colours."

ICMR COVID testing update

Given the rate at which the daily number of Coronavirus cases are increasing in the country, India has ramped up its COVID test facility. As per the latest reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to May 14 is 31,30,17,193. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID testS done on May 14 is 16,93,093.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,43,72,907 positive cases, out of which, 2,04,32,898 have successfully recovered. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,26,098 new cases, 3,53,299 fresh recoveries and 3,890 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 36,73,802.

(Image: PTI, ANI, Twitter- @lalpathlabs)