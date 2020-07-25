What Is Osteosarcoma? All About Sushant Singh Rajput's Disease In 'Dil Bechara'

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, the actor is seen playing the character of an osteosarcoma patient, who wishes to live his life to the fullest. Soon after the movie hit the OTT platform on July 24, fans seemed curious about the unknown disease and its cure. Here is everything you need to know about Sushant Singh Rajput’s disease in Dil Bechara.

What is Osteosarcoma? (Osteo means bones)

As per a report published on Sarcohelp.org's site, Osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that produces immature bone in the body and is among the most common type of cancer that arises in bones. The cancer is usually found at the end of long bones, often around the knee. As per the report, the disease occurs more often in males than females and most people, who are diagnosed with osteosarcoma are under the age of 25. The report adds that Osteosarcoma ranges from low-grade tumours to high-grade tumours, which require an aggressive treatment regimen.

Symptoms of the disease

The report in Sarcomahelp.org suggests that most people with the disease do not feel sick and adds that the patients may have a history of pain in the affected area and may have developed a limp. The report further adds that the pain is thought to be related to muscle soreness, which does not go away with rest. The report also says that the patients only see a doctor when the tumour weakens a bone so much that it breaks, which is also called a pathological fracture.

Stages of Osteosarcoma

According to the American Cancer Society’s online portal, doctors use a simple system that divides osteosarcomas into two groups: localised and metastatic. In the Localised stage, the sarcoma is seen only in the bone it started and possibly the tissues next to the bone, like muscle, tendon, or fat. However, a staged Osteosarcoma happens when the extra bones have spread to other parts of the body, claims the report.

What causes the disease and how it is treated?

The report in Sarcomahelp.org suggests that Scientists have not discovered the cause of the disease yet. However, it can develop as a result of radiation to an area of the body and can also be associated with specific genetic changes and diseases. The report further adds that disease is often treated with a combination of therapies, which includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. According to the American Cancer Society's online portal, an orthopaedic surgeon, a medical or a paediatric oncologist and a radiation oncologist treat the patients with the disease.

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)