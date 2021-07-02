Over 34 Cr Vaccines Administered In India, 86% Drop In COVID Cases: Union Health Ministry

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India (GOI) has accelerated the pace, ramped up the production and been expanding the scope of a liberalised and now universalized vaccine drive across the country. According to the latest press release by Health Ministry, GOI has administered more than 34 crore vaccine doses as of July 2, which is equivalent to the entire population of the US.

While India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage figure tops the list the US ranked second by administering more than 32 crore vaccines. The universalization of COVID-19 vaccination policy commenced on June 21.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive facts

Highlighting the attained milestones Health ministry's briefing apprised of other vaccination facts in the country; it notified that India has been vaccinating on an average of 50,00,000 individuals everyday since June 21 which is equivalent to vaccinating entire Norway, everyday.

Interestingly, 90.9 per cent of frontline workers in the country are jabbed with at least the first dose of the vaccine. While 1.74 crore doses have been administered to healthcare workers over 2.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are given to frontline workers. 9.65 crore doses have been given to people in the age bracket of 18-44 years and 19.91 crore doses have been administered to people above 45 years.

The average daily vaccination against coronavirus had climbed to 39.89 lakh doses in June itself since the Centre took over COVID-19 vaccine procurement and supplies (free of charge) of 75 per cent of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines.

"Furthermore, 44,90,000 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," Health Ministry stated.

July 1 was the 167th day since the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination in the country and out of total 42,64,123 COVID-19 vaccine doses that were given, 32,80,998 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 9,83,125 beneficiaries received the second dose. 89,027 vaccines that were given yesterday were second doses to the people.

Cumulatively, 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose.

According to the ministry, it is imperative that vaccine against coronavirus exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. In a significant achievement, over 42 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 situation in India

India reported 46,617 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. While India's active caseload (5,09,637) declines by about 86% active cases constitute 1.67% of total cases. Total recoveries across the country stand at 2,95,48,302 with 59,384 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate climbed a mark of 97.01 per cent and weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent i.e. 2.57 per cent.

The concentrated efforts of Indian Council of Medical Research in augmenting and diversifying COVID-19 testing facilities have made it possible to prepared medical and healthcare infrastructure to function as per India's requirement. The testing capacity has ramped up too. ICMR has achieved the milestone of conducting 40 crores testing. According to ICMR, over 18,80,000 COVID-19 testing samples were conducted on July 1.