'Pandemic Within Pandemic': COVID Made People Less Active, Tripled Depression, Says Study

Scientists from at least 14 countries have warned of the hidden "pandemic within the pandemic” as the physical activity levels have gone down significantly, and the psychological well-being has suffered during the coronavirus lockdown. In a research published in AAAS scientific journal, researchers at the Goethe University Frankfurt analyzed the long-term consequences of the pandemic lockdown on the health of the people. Scientists collected the survey from 15,000 people in the participating countries by making them answer standardized questionnaires. It was found that physical activity levels (in 13,500 participants), as well as their mental and physical well-being (in an estimated 15,000 participants), had declined during the pandemic-related restrictions.

"Governments and those responsible for health systems should take our findings seriously," emphasizes the author team, headed by Dr. Jan Wilke from the Institute for Sport Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt.

The study found that in at least 73 percent of the participants the overall psychological well-being had deteriorated, and depression had tripled. The perceived “quality of life” measured by the WHO well-being Index, which includes mood, relaxation, activity, rest, and interest, had also dipped on average from 68 percent before the pandemic to 52 percent during the first lockdown phase, it was found.

WHO recommends 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of intensive physical activity per week. Almost 81 percent of the participants had achieved this before the pandemic, and the percentage drastically decline during the lockdown that started in 2020. The authors noted that physical well-being was essential as it made people less susceptible to influenza, rhino and herpes viruses, and respiratory infections. Physical exercise offers protection against severe COVID-19 by reducing risk factors such as obesity, it further noted. But an alarming rate of young people were now devoid of physical activity that also led to depression and anxiety disorders.

"The results show drastic reductions in physical activity and well-being. More than two thirds of those questioned were unable to maintain their usual level of activity,” said researcher Wilke.

Depression tripled from 15 to 45 percent

The proportion of very low scores indicating a possible risk of depression tripled from 15 to 45 percent, according to the study. Only 14 to 20 percent of the respondents stated that their health had improved due to more family time. "But a large part of the population may still be suffering from barely visible health effects of the pandemic," the authors warned. The decline in exercise and physical activity was particularly noticeable among people over 70 years of age, who were 56 to 67 percent less active than they were before the pandemic restrictions. This increased body fat percentage or insulin sensitivity.

“People felt less active and full of energy and led a life less filled with interesting things,” the researchers found. “These effects were stronger among women and younger people, " the study stated. "More attention should be paid to the needs of women in particular, as they are significantly more vulnerable.”

A large part of the population may be suffering from barely visible health effects of the pandemic, researchers warned. The findings of the research are relevant for an estimated four billion people worldwide who were affected by the restrictions of the first coronavirus (COVID-19) wave. "Governmental and health-related decision-makers need to develop strategies to mitigate the loss of physical activity," the authors said.