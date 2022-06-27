Parliamentary Panel To Discuss Affordability Of Cancer Treatment With Health Secy Today

To discuss the ‘Affordability of Cancer treatment’ the parliamentary committee on health and Family welfare will meet the Union health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday. The meeting will take place around 3 pm inside the Parliamentary premises.

The meeting is significant because cancer cases have been rising in India for the past 2 decades, and this trend is predicted to accelerate in the coming years for a variety of reasons, including demographic (primarily changes in population age structure) and epidemiological transition (from communicable to non-communicable), as well as improved case detection.

According to the world health organization, Cancer is the leading cause of death in India with 7.84 lakh deaths recorded in 2018 which jumped to 13.92 lakh deaths in 2020.

Cost of Cancer treatment

The growing cases of cancer burden the country and have proved to be a cause of worry for Oncologists. The varying cost of cancer throughout the country has made the public health experts apprehensive. The cost break up has shown that cancer has become an expensive illness to manage. This stands beside, screening for early detection, diagnostics and treatment, which involves posttreatment care and rehabilitation.

According to an expert, the average total cost of the disease that the country bears goes up to Rs 1,16,218. While the cost of treatment in private hospitals approximately goes up to Rs 1,41,774, public hospitals provide treatment for comparatively lower prices (estimations go to Rs 72,092)

Varying Costs in States

According to the state-by-state breakdown, the average cost of cancer treatment in India ranges from Rs 74,699 in Odisha to Rs 2,39,974 in Jharkhand. The total cost of cancer therapy was less than Rs 1 lakh in eight states, viz. Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Haryana. However, cancer patients in Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra spent between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh on treatment. Cancer treatment exceeded Rs 1.5 lakh in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

An essential aspect that needs to come to light is the medical and non-medical expenditure. While 90 per cent of a cancer patient’s resources go to medical care like doctor’s expenditure, medicines, bed charges and expenses like blood transfusions and oxygen supplementation. The residual 10 per cent goes to transportation, food, escort and caretakers.

