People Living At High Altitudes May Have A Reduced Chance Of Deathly Stroke: Study

A study has found that people who live at higher altitudes have a low risk of stroke and stroke-related death. According to a report by ANI, the study has analysed the incidence of stroke-related hospitalisation and death in people living at four different elevations in Ecuador. The findings of the study have been published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology'.

Stroke causes death and disability worldwide which occurs due to blockage, such as a blood clot, in one of the arteries supplying blood to or within the brain. Health factors that cause stroke risk, include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol etc. However, the new study has shown that altitude can also impact stroke or stroke related death.

For the study, researchers gathered data for more than 17 years on more than 100,000 stroke patients. According to the study, the people living at higher altitudes above 2,500 meters experience stroke at a later age compared with those living at lower altitudes. Furthermore, researchers revealed that the people who lived at higher altitudes were less likely to be hospitalised or die due to stroke.

The researchers in the study found that the protective effect was greater between 2,000 meters and 3,500 meters and 'tailed off' above 3500 meters. Professor Esteban Ortiz-Prado of the Universidad de las Americas in Ecuador and lead author on the study said, "The main motivation of our work was to raise awareness of a problem that is very little explored." The researchers studied hospital data in Ecuador between years 2001 and 2017 and analysed levels of stroke hospitalisation and death among people who live at four different elevation ranges.

For the study, researchers analysed data which also include low altitudes that fall under the category of 1,500 meters, moderate altitude which is between 1,500-2,500 meters, high altitude which is 2,500-3,500 meters and very high altitude which is between 3,500 to 5,500 meters. Professor Ortiz-Prado said, "That is, more than 160m people live above 2,500 meters and there is very little information regarding epidemiological differences in terms of a stroke at altitude. We wanted to contribute to new knowledge in this population that is often considered to be the same as the population living at sea level, and from a physiological point of view we are very different."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage