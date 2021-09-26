People Sensitive To Stress At Higher Risk Of Developing Heart Diseases: Study

A recent study has revealed that individuals who are sensitive to stress are at greater risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The proceedings of the study were presented at the 59th meeting of the Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology. The research was conducted to differentiate between stress hormone-sensitive and resistant people. The researchers aimed to establish a result that could determine the therapeutic outcome and minimize adverse effects in those requiring glucocorticoid treatment.

It was discovered that the protein profile associated with glucocorticoid sensitivity was more vulnerable to stress-related disorders such as stroke and heart attack and that new diagnostics or therapies in these areas were needed. In the glucocorticoid (GCs) class, there are various hormones. One of them is cortisol, which plays a significant part in maintaining the metabolic rate in the body and is responsible for healthy immune function. Cortisol also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, which helps in curing allergies, asthma, and other health conditions including an overactive immune system.

Study on heart diseases links stress hormone sensitivity to heart disease

During the research, it was found that chronic stress is linked with an increased risk of heart disease and more chances of stroke. However, the underlying physiological changes due to chronic stress were not understood during the research. The lead researcher of the study, Dr Nicolas Nicolaides, and his colleagues in Athens, Greece, investigated the protein profile behind GC-sensitive and resistant people.

A total of 101 healthy people participated in the research. They were given a low dose of GC, dexamethasone, and their blood levels were examined the next morning. It was found that the sensitive group had 110 upregulated and 66 downregulated proteins compared with the resistant group. Those individuals whose blood levels recorded upregulated proteins in the sensitive group were associated with enhanced blood clotting, amyloid plaque formation in Alzheimer's disease, and immune function.

Researchers observe glucocorticoid sensitivity liked to stress-related disorders

The researchers observed that increased glucocorticoid sensitivity is linked with stress-related disorders such as brain infarctions and myocardial infarctions, which could lead to new therapeutic interventions. Nicolaides said, "This was a small study, and further, larger studies are needed to confirm the differences observed between glucocorticoid sensitive and resistant people". It was also found that if glucocorticoid sensitive people remained under stress for a longer period then they could develop blood clots in the heart and brain along with other severe health conditions.

"We speculate that if the most glucocorticoid sensitive people are exposed to excessive or prolonged stress, the resultant increased blood cell activation could predispose them to clot formation in the heart and brain, leading to heart attacks or strokes. We could potentially identify those at more risk and in need of stress management," the researchers said.

(Image: Shutterstock)