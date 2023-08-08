Pepperfry's Ambareesh Murty, 51, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: Know Risk Factors, Signs, Causes

Furniture company Pepperfry’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ambareesh Murty passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. His co-founder Ashish Shah confirmed the news of his passing. In lieu of this recent event, Republic Digital spoke to Dr Akshat Khandekar to learn about what is cardiac arrest, its risk factors, signs, symptoms, causes, and how to prevent the same.

Ambareesh Murty passed away at the age of 51.

He was in Leh when this unfortunate incident happened.

Cardiac arrest and its risk factors

Dr Akshat Khandekar said that cardiac arrest is an emergency situation where the heart stops pumping blood. When a person suddenly collapses, while say getting up from a chair or walking down the road, it generally means that an ambulance has to be called or emergency CPR has to be given.

(If a person collapses suddenly then an ambulance should be called immediately. | Image: Twitter)



While cardiac arrest is an endpoint in most cases, there are heterogeneous reasons, the doctor mentioned. The most common risk factors are obesity, family history or currently suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure or/and high cholesterol. Less amount of sleep, alcohol consumption, and excessive smoking can also push a person’s body towards this fatality.

Signs and symptoms

Chest pain starts in the centre of the chest, which medically is called retrosternal and is situated behind the breast bone, explained Dr Akshat Khandekar. This is one of the most common symptoms, which takes place towards the left arm. When the pain happens, the body also witnesses a slight increase in temperature. Keep an eye out for other common signs such as excessive sweating, breathlessness, nausea vomiting, and unexplained fatigue.

The doctor also told Republic Digital that due to our busy schedules, people suffer from co-morbid conditions nowadays including BP, sugar, and obesity, and might feel uneasy sometimes. They might experience slight or light pain in their upper abdomen or in the back, which is normally dismissed as an acidity issue. But that might not be the case and so a person should immediately get an ECG done, he added.

Causes and how to prevent it from happening

Dr Akshat Khandekar pointed out that in today’s busy age, anyone can suffer from cardiac arrest. And the causes can be genetic, lifestyle or/and metabolic. The most effective way to prevent it from happening is to bring drastic lifestyle changes like at least 30-45 minutes of workout 5 times a week.

(The key is start taking a step towards the right direction | Image: Twitter)

The physical exercise can start with slow jogging or brisk walking and can be increased to something strenuous such as slight running, resistance, and aerobics. Apart from this, a person should also try to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep. Food intake should also have 25% of fibre, 25% carbohydrates, and 30-40% of proteins along with an adequate amount of water intake.

(With inputs from Dr Akshat Khandekar, MBBS DNB MNAMS)