Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jabs Highly Effective Against Delta Variant: The Lancet

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have proven to be 79 percent effective against the Delta Variant of Concern (VOC) or B 1.617.2, first originated in India, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 60 percent effective, a new study published in The Lancet on June 14 has found. UK’s Public Health England's analysis released on Monday meanwhile found that the 2 shots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were found to be “highly effective against hospitalization” from the more virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus. B 1.617.2 which has become the predominant strain in the UK. It has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) but the World Health Organization (WHO) has dubbed it as a “variant of concern.”

While The Lancet study revealed that the highly contagious Delta variant could double the hospitalization more than the Alpha VOC formerly known as the Kent VOC, B.1.1.7 that first spread across England, the vaccines were found to be effective in preventing these hospital admissions. The study was conducted by drawing a comparison in infection figures among the unvaccinated population between April 1 to June 6, 2021, with 44·7 percent of the jabbed population in Scotland that was administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7·6 percent who had received two doses. Among people aged 65 years or older, the percentages were 91·7 and 88.8, respectively.

“Delta VOC in Scotland was found mainly in younger, more affluent groups. Risk of COVID-19 hospital admission was approximately doubled in those with the Delta VOC when compared to the Alpha VOC, with risk of admission particularly increased in those with five or more relevant comorbidities,” The Lancet study stated, on June 14.

Immune response 'at least 28 days after'

There were 19, 543 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections at the time of the analysis, of whom 377 were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. Of these, 7,723 approximately 39·5 percent of cases were variant infections, and 134, an estimated 35·5 percent were the variant hospital admissions. However, among the vaccinated population, that witnessed immune response effects at least 28 days after the first or second dose, the risks of hospital admission declined significantly, approximately 95 percent compared to the unvaccinated population. The Pfizer jab’s effectiveness in preventing hospitalization was 96 percent after two doses and AstraZeneca was found to be 92 percent effective after a two-dose regime.