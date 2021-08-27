Pfizer Jab May Cause Mild To Moderate Side Effects Among Children Aged 12-15 Yrs: Study

A new finding has come into light where researchers have revealed the side effects caused by the Pfizer vaccine in children aged between 12 and 15 were mostly mild or moderate. The experimental study was conducted on 27 participant children whose parents recorded some side effects after the jab. In the research, it was found that adverse reactions after taking the vaccination were not at all life-threatening.

According to an experimental study conducted by scientists from the department of pediatric immunology and infectious diseases at Bristol Royal Hospital, all children who are under the age of 12 and 15 and have a weak immune system or are suffering from any previous disease or are in contact with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, many parents have urged the health officials to extend the inoculation to all healthy 12 to 15-year-olds as well, as schools are reopening, which may cause a rise in infections. Meanwhile, the Joint Committee Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has not given its recommendation on vaccination for the age group between 12 and 15. It must be noted that all the children who took part in the study were suffering from severe neuro disabilities and used to get recurrent respiratory infections.

What were the side effects of COVID-19 vaccine on children?

After administering the first dose, six of the children reported a mild rash, some witnessed headaches, and diarrhoea.

Some children experienced neck pain, sore throats, difficulty in sleeping, and low blood sugar. The researchers observed that all these illnesses were gone in 3 days and there was no sign of COVID-19 complications among them.

Among other participants, five children suffered from diarrhoea, vomiting, armpit swelling, and blisters around the mouth after the second dose.

The researchers observed that some children also suffered from body temperatures more than 38 degree celsius.

Researchers' observation

The researchers noted that "numbers were small, but these data are especially important as they are representative of the children who are most likely to benefit from vaccination and parents and clinicians may have concerns regarding an increased risk of unexpected events". Meanwhile, another expert said, that this experiment was carried on a small group, so the accuracy of the result may not be 100 % true. "It is useful to know the nature of the reactions to the vaccine, not all of which were minor, but because of the size of the study it would be unwise to assume that this picture could be generalized to a larger group of similar children".



With ANI Inputs

IMAGE: UNSPLASH