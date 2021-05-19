Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Shot After First Dose Of AstraZeneca 'highly Immunogenic': Study

People who received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine followed by Pfizer’s jab also develop high protection against the disease as the vaccine cocktail is effective, stated a Spanish study on May 18 citing preliminary results. The Combivacs study run by Spain’s state-backed Carlos III Health Institute found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream that was at least 30 to 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine shot than in a control group that received only one AstraZeneca jab.

Notably, as per the study, the presence of neutralising antibodies against COVID-19 also rose seven times that is significantly greater than the double-shot effect of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. At least 670 volunteers between the ages 18 and 59 who had already received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s shot were included with at least 450 administered with Pfizer’s second dose.

The study stated, "The first results indicate that this heterologous vaccination regimen is highly immunogenic and does not present problems of post-vaccination reactogenicity different from those already reported in the homologous use (alone) of these same vaccines." Out of which, around 1.7% of participants reported severe side effects including headaches, muscle pains, and general malaise, said Dr Magdalena Campins, one of the study's leaders. She noted, “These are not symptoms that can be considered serious.”

UK’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘mix-and-match’ study

Meanwhile, in a separate study, researchers have found out that mixing the doses of two leading COVID-19 vaccines led to recipients suffering from increased side effects including fatigue and headaches. According to the preliminary findings from a study led by researchers from the University of Oxford and reported in The Lancet medical journal, people who got their first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots followed by Pfizer’s jab four weeks later reported more short-lived side-effects.

However, the study is yet to show the exact efficacy of such vaccine cocktails against the novel coronavirus or its variants. The same was the impact regarding mild but increased side effects when the sequence of shots was switched.

As of now, France was forced to offer mismatched shots after it restricted AstraZeneca jabs for older patients even after some of them had received the first shots. Now, the same individuals are given Pfizer-BioNTech for their second injection. As per a Bloomberg report, Matthew Snape, an Oxford paediatrics and vaccinology professor who's leading the study about vaccine cocktails, said, “It's a really intriguing finding and not something that we were necessarily expecting...Whether or not this will relate to an improved immune response, we don't know yet; we'll be finding out those results in a few weeks' time."

