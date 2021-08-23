Physical Aggression Among US Couples Increases Six To Eight Folds Post COVID-19 Pandemic

The researchers of Georgia State University have found that the physical aggression among couples has increased six to eight folds due to the spread of COVID-19. According to the research published in the journal "Psychology of Violence", the researchers recruited 510 participants in April 2020 — during the initial period of COVID-19 lockdown across the US. The participants were asked questions related to the period prior to and after the onset of the COVID-19 in their community. They revealed that the physical aggression increased from two acts per year before the pandemic to 15 acts per year once shelter-in-place restrictions began. They also highlighted psychological aggression increased from 16 acts per year to 96 acts per year. The findings indicate that stress related to the pandemic was strongly associated with the perpetration of intimate partner aggression, even among individuals considered at low risk.

“If you think about it, that [increase] represents an enormous shift in people’s day-to-day lives,” said the study’s lead author Dominic Parrott, professor of psychology and director of the Center for Research on Interpersonal Violence. “It’s the difference between having a bad fight with your partner once a month versus twice a week.”

Aggression among drinkers are high: Study

The researchers also found that the rate of aggression among drinkers was very high as compared to others. However, it also noted that those who never even tasted alcohol were sometimes found aggressive due to the abrupt announcement to keep themselves confined to four walls. “People who aren’t heavy drinkers may be able to prevent stress from affecting their relationships under normal circumstances, but we hypothesized that the extreme events of the pandemic might change that. And that’s how the data played out”, said Parrott. “Pandemic stress didn’t really tip the scales towards violence among heavy drinkers, but for non-heavy drinkers, all bets were off.”, he added.

COVID-19 relief measures help in mitigating some stress

The author noted that some policies that alleviate the negative impacts of the pandemic reduced the impact of the pandemic. Those policies include access to childcare and healthcare, economic relief packages, noted the author. Apart from relief measures, the broad implementation of public health policies also moderates physical and psychological aggression.

“Most people wouldn’t think about intimate partner violence as a reason to offer an economic relief package, but our data suggest that it has potential to be an effective measure”, said Parrott.

“The data also suggest that typical high-risk groups are not the only ones at risk of perpetrating violence in this kind of crisis environment. The stress of the pandemic is so profound and so ubiquitous that you need interventions or policies that hit big swaths of the population.”

