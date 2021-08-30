Polygenic Risk Scores Can Help Diagnose Epilepsy, Say Finland Researchers

Researchers from Finland suggest that Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) can be used to diagnose epilepsy, a condition that affects approximately one per cent of individuals across the world. According to the researchers, PRS could be used to identify epilepsy in people who have had a single seizure and separates them from people where seizure has another reason.

The researchers extracted data of 9660 individuals with epilepsy-related diagnoses. For the study, the researchers compared their polygenic risk scores with healthy controls, according to ANI. The researchers found that the people diagnosed with epilepsy had a higher polygenic risk for the condition. According to the researchers, PRSs have been useful in many other diseases, and the study suggests that genetics could help diagnose epilepsy after a seizure. Dr Henrike Heyne, MD, informed that "Genetic risk could serve in future as a biomarker for epilepsy".

"In FinnGen we could also investigate the health records of participants who had suffered convulsions where the cause was unclear. Although some of them had later received a specific diagnosis of epilepsy, the majority had not", ANI quoted Dr Heyne as saying. "We found that the genetic risk for epilepsy was significantly higher in individuals who received a specific epilepsy diagnosis than in those with only one seizure where the cause was unclear", added Dr Heyne.

For the study, researchers included participants who ranged in age from a few months to over 90. The researchers found that the influence of the genetic factors was larger in participants aged below 40. It is reported that the genetic influence was high in those with adolescent myoclonic epilepsy, according to ANI. Myoclonic Epilepsy accounted for most cases in the international epilepsy consortium used to determine which genetic variants carry out the highest risk to epilepsy. Despite the limited sample size, the results clearly showed the use of PRS in the diagnosis of epilepsy. Professor Alexandre Reymond, Director of the Center for Integrative Genomics, University of Lausanne, informed that genetic information helps identify the risk of developing the disorder in a person.

