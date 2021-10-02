Postnatal Depression In Pregnant Mothers Leads To ODD In Newborns, Claims New Study

The latest study by Australia's Curtin University discovered a link between postnatal depression in pregnant mothers and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) in their children. A total of 7,994 mother-offspring pairs were surveyed for the study and it was discovered that children whose mothers had depressive symptoms during pregnancy were four times more likely to be diagnosed with ODD later on.

The ODD is a behavioural condition that begins in infancy or adolescence and is characterised by rebellious, disobedient, and angry behaviour. In Australia, it is expected that one out of every ten children are diagnosed with the illness at some stage, with males being twice as likely to develop it. A government survey from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that one in every five mothers suffers from depression during and after pregnancy, and it is significantly more common among young and economically weak women.

While prenatal depression has been connected to a number of neurological and mental health disorders in children, the risk of ODD in offspring has not been established, said the lead author of the study Dr Berihun Dachew while speaking to news agency Xinhua. He informed that the study looked at the link between prenatal depression and offspring ODD at four developmental time points: ages 7, 10, 13, and 15, which allowed the researchers to track how the disease grew in children over time.

While the study suggests a "shared genetic vulnerability" to some mental health conditions, he believes the environment is still the most important element. Dachew also expressed his hope that future research will lead to better and earlier therapies for women suffering from depressed symptoms, as well as their children who may be affected by the symptoms. He went on to add that early intervention and treatment are very important, and their research highlights major modifiable risk factors that contribute to the development of ODD, reported the news agency.

