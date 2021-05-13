Pregnant Women Hospitalised With COVID-19 Do Not Face Increased Risk Of Death: New Study

As per the report published in the journal 'Annals of Internal Medicine' by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), pregnant women who contract serious COVID-19 infections that necessitates hospitalisation for pneumonia and other complications have a lesser risk to die from the infection as compared with their non-pregnant counterparts. They will, in reality, have a lower mortality rate than their non-pregnant peers.

COVID-19 non-pregnant women face more complication: Study

The research looked at health records from about 1,100 pregnant women and more than 9,800 non-pregnant patients aged 15 to 45 who had COVID-19 and pneumonia and were hospitalised. According to the results, marginally less than 1% of pediatric women died from COVID-19, opposed to 3.5% of non-pregnant patients.

However, there are several significant limitations to the study's findings in terms of population differences. When compared to non-pregnant patients, pregnant patients were younger and had fewer health problems such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and chronic lung disease. The researchers were unable to account for these variations to assess if they had a substantial impact on mortality risk due to the limited number of deaths observed in the sample.

Study corresponding author Anthony Harris, MD, MPH, Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at UMSOM, stated, "I think this is reassuring news for women who are pregnant and worried about getting infected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge. While the study does not tell us for certain that pregnancy does not pose added risks for women, the data certainly point in that direction."

Other factors may harm COVID non-pregnant women: Study

This study included researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Katherine Goodman, JD, PhD, Lisa Pineles, MA, Lyndsay O'Hara, PhD, Gita Nadimpalli, MD, MPH, Laurence Magder, PhD, and Jonathan Baghdadi, MD, PhD were all co-authors on the research.

E Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, UM Baltimore, and the John Z and Akiko K, noted, "I am so pleased we can provide some reassuring news to pregnant women who have faced an added burden during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an important study that adds to our knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic at a critical time."



