Pregnant Women Who Received COVID Vaccines can Pass Antibodies To Babies, Shows Study

In the latest study, it has come to light that mothers who have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots against COVID-19, pass high levels of antibodies to their offspring. According to a report published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal-Fetal Medicine, a total of 36 newborns who were tested at birth had shown a higher range of COVID antibodies after their mothers had received the anti-COVID vaccine.

Co-author of the study Ashley Roman, said, "We didn’t anticipate that. We expected to see more variability."

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite growing evidence of prenatal vaccination, only 30% of pregnant women aged between 18 and 49 are vaccinated. The team of researchers is now observing results from a larger group, focussing on the duration of the immunisation period among infants after birth. The co-author of the study said that the results of the study were published too early because it was a unique finding and "it has implications for care." Roman stated that the research team urges all expecting mothers to inoculate themselves for maternal benefits.

During the study, the researchers examined blood near the umbilical cord of 36 pregnant women to look for antibodies to the spike protein that appears post-vaccination or contracting COVID-19, and secondly, they looked for antibodies to spike nucleocapsid protein that is present only after getting Coronavirus. The study claims that as many as 31 samples of pregnant women showed no sign of nucleocapsid protein, meaning that the babies were born with a higher range of immunity due to vaccines taken by mothers. As per the latest discovery shared by the CDC, it says that coronavirus vaccines are safe for a pregnant and lactating woman, and the data also claimed that pregnant animals didn’t find any safety concerns after taking Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Meanwhile, the US government has also urged everyone to get vaccinated; it can be vital in preventing infection, including in pregnant women and their babies. As per early data, administering the COVID vaccine to pregnant women can largely contribute to reducing the risk of contracting infection among them.

Image: Pixabay