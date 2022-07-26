Prolonged Naps Can Cause Serious Health Issues Which Can Even Lead To Death, Claims Study

Are you obsessed with sleeping or have an intense desire to stay in bed more often? Well, sleeping too much can be just as unhealthy as sleeping too little. According to a new analysis published on Monday in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, those people who nap more on average have a greater risk of developing high blood pressure and stroke, the leading causes of death.

The Geriatric researchers at Central South University in Hunan, China, analysed the sleep habits and medical histories of some 360,000 people in the UK. The analysis found that participants who took naps on most days saw a 24 per cent increase in their likelihood of stroke and were 12 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with hypertension over time.

Further, the study revealed that sleeping more can be troublesome in those aged above 60 years as aging leads to napping more which increases the chance of developing high blood pressure. It was revealed that sleeping more than average in old age can lead to a 20 per cent higher chance of developing high blood pressure.

The study also noted that the findings are consistent even after accounting for patients with pre-existing high-risk factors, such as Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, sleep disorders and working overnight shifts, for developing hypertension.

The study also mentioned a correlation between regular napping and smoking cigarettes, daily alcohol consumption and people who have insomnia.

Earlier study

Earlier, a study which was published in the journal BMC Public Health, it was revealed that sleeping for more than ten hours each night, or less than six hours, may increase the risk of early death. It was also claimed that women who nap for that long were 40 per cent more likely to have at least three health conditions linked to premature mortality. While men who napped for an extended time period may increase their risk of ­having three conditions by around 28 per cent.

The study conducted by researchers from Seoul National University analysed data on at least 133,608 adults aged 40 to 69. It was also noted that men who slept for less than six hours were 12 per cent more likely to have at least three of the “high-risk” conditions while women who slept for short period of time did not suffer in the same way.