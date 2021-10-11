Psychiatric Disorders In Adolescents Connected To Social Exclusion Later In Life: Study

A birth cohort study which was conducted on adolescents who were born in Finland in 1987 revealed that teenagers with mental health disorder symptoms were frequently exempted from the labour force and public schooling as young adults. This was especially for teenagers who were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or psychosis. The result of the cohort study was released in 'The British Journal of Psychiatry.'

During early adulthood, approximately 11% of teenagers who obtained a psychological diagnosis were barred from education and the labour sector for at least five years. However, this figure was somewhat under 3% for other teenagers. The findings emphasise the significance of treating and rehabilitating persons with psychiatric disorders in preventing social isolation among teenagers.

Experts findings on the birth cohort study

News agency ANI quoted adolescent psychiatrist and doctoral candidate, Ida Ringbom from the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry at the University of Turku as saying, "To help prevent the social exclusion of adolescents, their treatment and rehabilitation require more resources than are currently being used as well as the development of evidence-based treatment and rehabilitation." Further, these findings are alarming as they show a connection between mental illness and long-term exclusion from schooling and the labour sector. The long-term exclusion was demonstrated in the study as a period of time people spent away from education or paid work that lasted at least five years.

Adolescents who did not finish their higher secondary schooling showed a particularly high relationship with those who were diagnosed with psychiatric disorders. In their early adulthood, over half of these teens who had suffered from psychosis and nearly three-quarters of those identified with an autistic spectrum condition faced long-term isolation from schooling and the labour sector.

The study's lead author David Gyllenberg said, "Vocational rehabilitation and tight collaboration between psychiatry and social services are important for enabling adolescents suffering from mental health problems to access the labour market." He went on to say that teenagers who did not finish their higher secondary school education require extra focused help since their risk of social exclusion is very significant.

The study was undertaken as part of the INVEST flagship project for the research of inequalities, interventions, and the benefits system at the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry. INVEST is a collaborative initiative of the University of Turku and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, financed by the Academy of Finland, that aims to reduce social inequality and improve the welfare system. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare is in charge of the 1987 national birth cohort. Researchers who participated in the study were from the University of Turku, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki University Hospital, as well as the Itla Children's Foundation.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash)