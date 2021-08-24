Punjab Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak: Cause Of Virus, Symptoms And All You Need To Know

In a recent update to the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Punjab, the state animal husbandry department said it has deployed teams of veterinarians in the affected districts. It informed that the vaccination of livestock within a radius of five to 10 km of affected villages has been completed.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said as per the reports, some animals in Ludhiana, Moga, and Muktsar Sahib districts have contracted foot and mouth disease.

While reviewing daily reports from the affected districts, he said that 81,000 doses were distributed to the affected districts for vaccination to prevent this disease.

Foot and Mouth Disease

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a highly contagious disease caused by a Picornavirus. All species of cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, domestic buffalo, sheep, goats, all wild ruminants, and swine are highly susceptible.

Some of the symptoms of the disease include high temperature, lack of appetite, shivering, reduced milk production, smacking of the lips, teeth grinding, drooling. Vesicles or blisters appear in the mouth and nose, between the hooves of the feet, and at the coronary band that ruptures typically after 24 hours.

The disease would likely be eliminated by culling all infected animals and surrounding susceptible species. Vaccination can also be used to limit the impact of the disease, when associated with a range of other control measures such as surveillance, quarantine procedures, the establishment of control zones, etc.

Foot and Mouth disease outbreak

On August 5, at least 35 head of milch cattle died of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at Dina Sahib village for the past month, raising a question over the efficacy of the vaccination program being carried out by the Punjab Government. Local officials had informed that 50 animals were in a critical state and under medical supervision.

As of August 7, 47 cattle have died due to foot-and-mouth disease at Ber Kalan in Payal subdivision near Ludhiana and about 500 animals are battling the disease.

A dairy owner, Gurpreet Singh, had said, “The risk of another outbreak of the disease is high. The carcasses of many animals have been buried, while those awaiting burial are kept at the vacant common land of the village. I have lost 15 cattle. Villagers and some philanthropists are contributing money for the treatment of living cattle and the burial of dead animals".

(With PTI input)

(Image credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)