What Is 'quarantine Constipation'? Tips To Curb This Problem; Read Here

Right from working from home, social distancing, to being indoors, the coronavirus pandemic has changed many lives in some way or the other. For some people among the many changes, one might include lavatory habits and seems like it has given rise to something new and that is,' quarantine constipation'. It is also reported that if anyone is facing the issue, it is because of the change in lifestyle. Here are a few ways on how one can control themselves from facing the 'quarantine constipation.'

Keep your body active

One can keep their body active by beginning their day with some exercise. One can try some brisk walking in their balcony, terrace or anywhere in their house. One can also try dancing as it helps in keeping one's body flexible. It is also reported that working out for over 100 minutes can help relieve ‘quarantine constipation.’

Also read | Rohit Sharma Does Not Compromise On Fitness Even While Being Quarantined Indoors

Watch your food intake

There are reports that many people are snacking throughout the day as they are working from home. One must try having fruits, leafy vegetables, legumes, whole grains, lentils, nuts and bran in your daily diet. One can try and indulge themselves in some rich in fiber foods as it will help to relieve constipation. It is reportedly said that fiber-rich food will help keeping water in your stool which will make the stool pass better through the intestines.

Also read | Yoga Vs Gym Vs Swimming: Know The Health Benefits Of These Fitness Activities

Hydrate yourself

Keep yourself hydrated even if you are staying indoors. You can also indulge in some coconut water, juice and detox water. Water is good for many of your skin and internal problems, therefore water intake is a must.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Doesn't Let Lockdown Affect His Fitness, Shares Video From Gym

Also read | Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Bringing Home Human Remains Of Coronavirus Patients

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com