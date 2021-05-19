Remdesivir And Other COVID Drugs: Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs Over COVID Treatment

Soon after Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital Chairperson Dr DS Rana said that the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, should be dropped from COVID-19 treatment soon, a panel of health experts spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. The panel of health experts including, Bhopal AIIMS President YK Gupta, HOD of SRM Institute of Medical Science Dr Pukiganantham and Delhi Aiim's Associate Professor Dr Neeraj Nishcal, spoke at length about the use of Remdesivir as a COVID medication.

Health experts answer questions over COVID drugs and effectiveness

Is there a concern on Remdesivir for COVID treatment?

The treatment strategy evolves based on the evidence, which gradually generates and today, the treatment with the Remdesivir has shown that this does not improve significantly the overall survival or the outcome of the patient. Therefore, the data by WHO has shown that this does not improve and therefore, there is a reason to drop the antiviral drug from the standard treatment from COVID-19.

How effective was Remdesivir in the COVID-19 treatment so far?

Remdesivir was used by many nursing homes and hospitals. Since we have started in the first wave itself, conventionally people believe that it could give relief, but we feel that in our treatment, the patients, who were given this drug in the initial 7-10 days show little improvement. The strain is reduced. There are patients, who have succumbed to bad illness, even after getting Remdesivir.

We have not drawn scientific evidence to say that Remdesivir gives relief. However, ICMR and the Government of India should come forward to say stop Remdesivir. The final answer is that Remdesivir is not accurate for the treatment of COVID-19 treatment. Drugs, which are used to treat hypertension, diabetes, etc are sufficient to treat Coronavirus infection.

What are the long term side-effects of Remdesivir?

This is something, which is really difficult to answer because when somebody is recovering from COVID and at the same time there has been a long-term illness, everything is blamed on the pandemic. So, it’s really difficult for us to answer what is the long term effect of Remdesivir. But, I will say that this drug got overhyped during this pandemic. People, over the last 2-3 months were rushing behind this drug, which hardly has any effect on the patient.

Hence, it is the right step that this drug, which has a very limited role to play in the treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic, should not be projected as something, which is going to save lives.

What would be the most effective mode of COVID-19 treatment?

There have been so many drugs, which in their early studies had shown that they would be an advantage in the treatment of the COVID infection, however, only some could prove to be useful.

What is your concern over the use of Ivermectin?

As long as there is no sure therapy for treating the COVID-19 virus, there are some drugs, which are used as disease-modifying agents. There are some scientists from Australia, who published that after some trials Ivermectin has got a role to play in the treatment of the COVID-19 treatment as it reduces the COVID virus multiplication. So, Ivermectin 12 mg tablet, 3 days in a week is sufficient to reduce the virus activity in the body. It is only a piece of evidence and people from Australia and people from other countries. Otherwise, there has been no proven data of the efficacy of the medicine in the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

What is the difference between protocol and non-protocol drugs?

The protocol drugs would include those drugs which may find some role in the management of that particular disease. So, whatever we have been talking about, whether it is Remdesivir, Ivermectin, there has been some evidence that these drugs might be effective and that’s why emergency use authorization or off-label use of these drugs were allowed.

Meanwhile, the non-protocol drugs exactly, are not meant for COVID-19. These drugs will not have a direct role in the management of COVID-19, but the complications which have been arising due to COVID, such as Black Fungus, can be controlled with these drugs.

If Remdesivir is dropped from the COVID treatment then would it lead to over-dependence on steroids?

I would say that there is a very specific, advantageous role of a particular steroid at a particular time and it should not be indiscriminately used. It should be used in a very high dose for a long period at the wrong time. However, if it is being used, the doctor has to be very careful about the possible infection and the side effects. Hence, it can be said that optimal use of steroids is important.

In this case, would DRDO’s 2 DG drug prove to be a game-changer?

Let the drug come to the market and let the health facilities use the same. If it would be used calculative, it might show some positive results.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,54,96,330 positive cases, out of which, 2,19,86,363 have successfully recovered and 2,83,248 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,67,334 new cases, 3,89,851 fresh recoveries and 4,529 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 32,26,719.

