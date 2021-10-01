Research Reveals Optimum Blood Sugar Range For Averting Strokes, Heart Attacks

A new study has suggested that there might be an optimum target blood sugar level for diabetic patients who have already suffered from a stroke, in order to reduce the risk of future vascular illnesses like cardiac arrest. The research's results were published in the medical journal Neurology.

Author of the research Moon-Ku Han, MD, PhD, of the Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, said, “We know that having diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of having a first stroke.” He went on to say that the research's findings suggest there is an ideal blood sugar range that may begin to reduce the chance of recurrent strokes, heart attacks, or other vascular issues.

There were 18,567 diabetic patients involved in the research, with an average age of 70 years. A blood clot that produced an ischemic stroke in all of the participants had hospitalised them. Researchers then performed a test called haemoglobin A1C over the patients to measure their average blood sugar range in the previous two to three months.

This test determined the percentage of sugar-coated haemoglobin proteins in the blood. A level of less than 5.7% is considered to be normal, whereas a level of 6.5% or more suggests diabetes. As per the test, the average A1C of the participants was nearly 7.5%. The researchers subsequently examined the participants a year later to see if A1C levels were linked to the chance of having a second stroke, heart attacks, or dying from these diseases or other vascular reasons.

Findings of the research

Within a year of commencing the research, nearly 1,437 individuals, or approximately 8% of all participants, had a heart attack or passed away from vascular illnesses, while 954 participants, or 5%, had another stroke. According to the research, participants brought to the hospital with A1C levels beyond 6.8% to 7.0% had a higher chance of having a vascular incident, such as a heart attack, as well as having another stroke.

After considering characteristics such as age and gender, researchers discovered that patients brought to the hospital with A1C levels over 7.0% had a 27% higher risk of a heart attack or other vascular illness than those hospitalised with A1C values below 6.5%. Similarly, when those with A1C levels above 7.0% were brought to the hospital, their chances of having another stroke was 28% higher compared to when they had A1C levels below 6.5%.

"Our findings highlight the importance of keeping a close eye on your blood sugar if you're diabetic and have had a stroke," Han said. One drawback of the research is that the participants' blood sugar levels had only been tested once at the beginning of the research and there were no follow-up data.

