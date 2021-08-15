Researchers Identify Neurons' Involvement In Deaths Caused By Opioids Overdose

Researchers have discovered the neurons present in the brainstem which are responsible for causing deaths after intake of opioids. According to a study published in the journal Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences, it has come to light that there are some specific receptors in the brain that sometimes work against the body by blocking the breathing passage during an overdose of opioids. Researchers have found that specific brain cells are responsible for opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD) and blocking these brain cells can reverse the process of OIRD.

The senior investigator, Sung Han, who is an assistant professor at Salk's Clayton Foundation Laboratories for Peptide Biology, said, "The underlying mechanism of why opiates slow down and depress the breathing rhythm has not been fully characterized. However, this knowledge can provide a stepping stone to better treatment options for OIRD. "

What did researchers observe?

An opioid is a medical substance that is consumed by a person to relieve severe pain and is also used during anesthesia and for controlling diarrhea. When consumed, opioids work by binding to proteins or neurons, slowly preventing them from activity, which results in relief from pain in any part of the body. Last year, the United Nations witnessed 93,000 fatality cases and reports say 60% of them were due to opioids such as 'fentanyl'. There are not many options for opioids, and currently, naloxone is the only medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. However, naloxone is effective only for a small duration and requires multiple inoculations. On further research, it was discovered that there is a certain neuron in the brain which is responsible for breath disruption and OIRD can be reversed by controlling this specific neuron.

More details on opioid-induced respiratory depression

In an experiment carried out on mice, it was discovered that those mice who were born without opioid receptors did not face any breathing disruption even when exposed to morphine. Moreover, it was also found that without using opioids, these mice could have symptoms of OIRD when the opioid receptors are activated. The leading author of the research, Shijia Liu, said, "We discovered four different chemical compounds that successfully activate these neurons and bring back the breathing rate during OIRD. We hope to explain the pain-breathing segregation at the molecular or microcircuit level. By doing that, we can try to restore breathing without touching the analgesic effects of opioids, "she added.



IMAGE: ANI

(With ANI Inputs)