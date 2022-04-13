Rift Valley Fever: What Is RVF? Here's All You Need To Know About Symptoms & Treatment

In a recent discovery, researchers at the Washington University in the United States have discovered the latest outbreak of the deadly Rift Valley Fever (RVF) virus and further how it directly infects the human cells. The discovery has been done by a virologist from Kashmir, Dr Safder Ganaie, one of the leading scientists involved in the discovery.

Rift Valley fever (RVF) is a bacterial disease that affects cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels in Sub-Saharan Africa. People can contract RVF by coming into contact with infected animals' blood, body fluids, or tissues, or by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. It has not been proven that the virus spreads from person to person.

Although RVF can cause severe morbidity in animals, most people with the virus experience moderate symptoms such as fever, weakness, back discomfort, and dizziness. However, a small percentage of individuals with RVF (8-10%) have considerably more severe symptoms, such as eye illness, haemorrhage (excessive bleeding), and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

What is Rift Valley Fever (RVF)?

Rift Valley fever (RVF) is an acute viral nosocomial infection that primarily affects domesticated animals (such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels), but can sometimes affect people. RVF virus (RVFV), a member of the genus Phlebovirus of the order Bunyavirales, causes the sickness. Some Bunyavirales viruses, such as hantaviruses and the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus, can cause illness in people.

Veterinary officers in Kenya's Rift Valley initially observed RVF in animals in the early 1910s. It is mostly prevalent in eastern and southern Africa, where sheep and cattle are reared, but it can also be found in the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa, such as West Africa and Madagascar. An outbreak of RVF was reported in Saudi Arabia in September 2000. It was later discovered in Yemen. Outside of Africa, these were the first instances of Rift Valley fever.

How is Rift Valley Fever (RVF) Transmitted?

The majority of human ailments are caused by direct or indirect contact with infected animals' blood or organs. Humans can catch the flu through handling animal offal during slaughter or butchering, assisting with animal births, performing veterinary procedures, or disposing of carcasses or fetuses. As a result, certain occupations, such as herders, farmers, slaughterhouse workers, and veterinarians, are more susceptible to infection.

This virus can also infect people by Inoculation, such as a wound from an infected knife or contact with torn flesh, or inhalation of aerosols created during the slaughter of infected animals.

Signs and Symptoms of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) Transmission

RVFV has an incubation period of 2-6 days following exposure to the virus, and can cause several different disease syndromes if symptoms do appear. Most commonly, people with RVF have either no symptoms or a mild illness that includes fever, weakness, back pain, and dizziness at the onset of illness. Typically, patients recover within two days to one week after symptoms start.

Rift Valley Fever (RVF) Treatment

Rift Valley Fever does not have any FDA-approved medications. Because most occurrences of RVF are minor and self-limiting, there is no specific treatment for RVF. Fever and body aches are common symptoms of minor illness that can be treated with over-the-counter medications. The majority of the time, people recover within two to one week of the onset of their ailment. More extreme cases may necessitate hospitalisation, and treatment is usually restricted to supportive care.