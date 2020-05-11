Rujuta Diwekar Stands By Her HEAD Project, Here Is Why You Should Also Give It A Try

Rujuta Diwekar is one of the leading nutrition and fitness experts in India. She is also one of the India's most-followed nutritionists. Recently, Rujuta Diwekar shared an update about her HEAD project which stands for Home Exercise And Diet.

Also Read: Rujuta Diwekar Shares Five Easy Exercise And Diet Tips To Follow Amid Lockdown

Also Read: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Supports The Desi 'King Of Fruits' As Opposed To Popular Myths

Taking to her Instagram account, Rujuta Diwekar answered one of the frequently asked questions: 'Can we lose fat and get fitter while staying at home?'. She answered this question as yes.

Further, she shared the results from the HEAD start project. Talking about the project, Rujuta in the caption of the picture mentioned: "People participated from across the globe. All age groups. More than 6000 people filled the form to track their health. Everyone followed the guidelines for 1 week.".

Rujuta Diwekar also shared the 1-week results of the HEAD start project. Rujuta wrote "1. Almost 50% of participants lost inches from the waist. 2. There is an improvement of almost 20% in all health parameters like energy levels, acidity, indigestion, sleep quality, etc".

In the post, Rujuta Diwekar also shared the guidelines of the HEAD start project. With these guidelines, Rujuta Diwekar encouraged her followers to take up the HEAD start project in order to lose weight and get fitter at home.

Here is a look at the post that Rujuta Diwekar shared on her social media

Rujuta Diwekar also shared a video where she shared an update of the HEAD start project. In the video, she explained the results of the HEAD project and even thanked the people for participating in it. Not only that, but Rujuta Diwekar also addressed the losses that the fitness industry has been facing. Here is a look at the video that Rujuta Diwekar shared.

Also Read: Rujuta Diwekar Shares 3 Foods For Common Health Problems, From Constipation To PCOD

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Dietician Rujuta Diwekar Makes A Public Appeal On World Health Day; READ