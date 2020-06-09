Rujuta Diwekar Busts Myth About Eating Twice A Day In Her Latest Post; See Here

Nutrition and food science expert, Rujuta Diwekar, recently called out modern food fads in her latest social media post. Rujuta Diwekar is known for her educational posts where she tells her followers how to stay fit and healthy without cutting down on their food intake. In her latest post, the nutrition expert said that eating less was basically like "poverty sold as a choice".

Rujuta Diwekar calls out recent food fads that promise health with less food intake

Above is Rujuta Diwekar's latest post that she recently shared on her official social media page. In the post, Rujuta Diwekar shared an image of a small bowl of potato chips and a half-full mug of coffee. The image represents her point that she explains in the caption of her post.

In the caption, Rujuta Diwekar talks about how people have always been eating more than two meals a day. She then gives various examples, like the Udupi restaurants that would open at 5 am, the Chana walas who would come around 5 pm, the fresh fruits that were sold right outside school gates, and how the Maharaj were in demand for dry tiffin at tea time. These examples showcase how people have always been eating multiple meals a day, including breakfast and snacks.

After giving all these examples, Rujuta Diwekar calls out the new-age gurus and influencers. She claims that these new-age influencers want people to believe that they have always only eaten twice a day. Rujuta Diwekar indirectly explains how eating less is not eating healthy, as people have always had four or more meals per day. The nutrition and food science expert end her message by claiming that such practices are akin to "poverty sold as a choice".

Rujuta Diwekar tells her followers how to stay fit during the quarantine

Back in May, Rujuta Diwekar told her fans the best way to stay fit during the lockdown. The nutritionist claimed that almost 50% of all participants lost inches from their waist. She also mentioned that all participants gained a 20% improvement in their health parameters, like energy, sleep quality, strength etcetera. A detailed list of all her health guidelines for quarantine can be found in the post above.

[Promo Image from Rujuta Diwekar Instagram]