Rujuta Diwekar Gives Detailed Explanation & Busts The Myths Related To Mangoes

Fitness enthusiast and author Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to bust a few myths related to mangoes. She cleared the air about who is fit to consume the fruit and who is not. She also made a big revelation that unlike popular belief, the fruit is actually good for people with diabetes and obesity.

Rujuta Diwekar’s revelations about mangoes

Rujuta Diwekar is a popular author of books related to fitness and is followed by a huge number of people in India. She recently took to her social media to clear the air about the king of fruits, mango. She wrote about the many benefits that the fruit has, and why it must be consumed to keep one’s health in check.

The fitness expert has written about how the fruit helps in digestion and regulation of blood lipid levels. It has the ability to reduce the risk of heart diseases through various vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. The main point highlighted by Rujuta Diwekar is that unlike popular belief, mangoes actually have Vitamin B, which increases the production of red blood cells in the body, helping in burning fats.

She has also written in the image that the phenolic compound in mangoes helps the body in preventing chronic health conditions like obesity. She has made an attempt to encourage people to consume the super fruit.

Rujuta Diwekar has also given some special attention to the popular saying that diabetic patients must not consume mangoes. She has stated through the post that such a saying is factually incorrect as mangiferin found in mangoes has therapeutic abilities and is hence used in the treatment of health conditions like diabetes and heart issues.

She has also added towards the end that various worldwide diabetic associations recommend the consumption of fresh fruits, which include mangoes.

In the caption for the post, Rujuta Diwekar has also mentioned that mangoes are the seasonal storehouse of nutrients. She has pointed out how the fruit is low on glycemic index unlike what people believe. She has also added that the high amount of fibre, antioxidants and phytonutrients are great for the body.

Image Courtesy: Canva