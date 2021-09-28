Salmonella Outbreak Mystery In US: Experts Suspect Coriander As Probable Cause

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US is now reporting Salmonella outbreak cases that have now affected nearly 300 people. A report from Prevention, USA’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has commenced an investigation regarding the same although, the cause of this outbreak is still unidentified. According to Prevention’s report, the number of infected people has seen a rapid spike as it went from 20 in early September to 279 by the month’s third week. Reportedly, the CDC recorded the cases from 29 different states and found that the patients were from age groups ranging from five to 89.

Fortunately enough, the states have seen zero deaths, but the infection has caused the hospitalisation of 26 people. Reportedly, Texas has recorded the highest number of Salmonella-struck patients at 81, followed by Oklahoma (40), Illinois (23), Virginia (22) and Minnesota (19), said the CDC, as per Prevention. Despite this huge number of patients, the investigators have not accurately determined the food source that caused the outbreak.

Cilantro suspected as the prime culprit

A report by USA Today revealed that although a specific food source is still undetermined, officials from the affected states collected food samples from the restaurants where the patients ate. The officials reportedly found salmonella-contaminated samples of cilantro, a member of the coriander family, and lime. Citing the CD’s statement, USA Today revealed that the investigators could not pinpoint the precise source due to the presence of more than one food type.

Causes and symptoms of salmonella

Salmonella is a class of bacteria that primarily causes complications related to food. It can be found in the intestine of animals and birds, which explains the advice to properly cook poultry items such as eggs and chicken before eating to avoid salmonella infections. Besides, one can also get infected by consuming contaminated water, and those with a weak immune system are also vulnerable to the disease.

As per the CDC, symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps that kicks in six hours to six days of contact. People facing dehydration, continuous vomiting and having high fever are advised to consult doctors at the earliest. However, the signs may emerge late in several patients but can last for several weeks, informed CDC.

