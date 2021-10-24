San Diego Scientists Get $2.6 Mn To Develop Vaccine Against All COVID Variants

While experts are apprehensive that the other members of the SARS-CoV-2 family will trigger yet another outbreak, researchers from San Diego to Boston have been racing to turn the possibility of a single vaccine to prevent COVID and related infections. Reportedly, La Jolla Institute for Immunology announced that Erica Ollmann Saphire, President of the organisation, received a three year, USD 2.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a so-called pan-COVID vaccine.

San Diego's La Jolla Institute for Immunology working towards protective shots against past, present & future COVID

"We are trying to ward off the next pandemic," a researcher was quoted saying.

The team responsible to design the aforesaid COVID vaccine stated they have chalked out how to come up with a version of the COVID silk protein, the protein that latches onto your cells and lets the virus contract and slip inside them. According to the researchers, for protein, the shape is everything. The millions of proteins in each of your cells fold into intricate 3D structures, like origami. The shapes control what the presence of each protein will do and how even the slightest of change affects how it functions.

San Diego scientists affirm pan-COVID vaccine 'doable' as notable anti-bodies in humans already detected

The San Diego research team member further said that if the protein is better structured, better folded and more stable, it will remain longer and stimulate the immune system longer. While the full grant is set to last five years, the additional funding will arrive in the fourth year, with an intention to gain a better understanding of the pan-COVID vaccine. This will enable the experts to know the usage and ought to be administered specifically and whether the vaccine should use proteins, RNA (like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots), or some other approach to boost immunity.

Notably, the researchers confirmed that a vaccine against the viruses responsible for COVID and SARS is more feasible and possible, given that they have already found antibodies in people that latch to viruses contracting both infections. Furthermore, they said that if the protein is 'better structured, better folded and more stable, it will remain longer', therefore stimulating immunity for a longer duration.

