Sanofi And GSK Start Phase III Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Thursday announced that it had launched Phase III clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of a new COVID-19 vaccine. The trial will begin with nearly 35,000 volunteers all aged over 18 and from across several countries. The two pharmaceutical firms plan to test their jab for the original SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa.

"Recent scientific evidence shows that antibodies created against the B.1.351 variant may provide broad cross-protection against other more transmissible variants," the two companies said in a joint statement released May 26. The Sanofi/GSK vaccine had suffered a setback in December 2020 due to "insufficient response in older adults.” The firms have since adapted the formula for their protein-based jab and pending positive Phase 3 outcomes and regulatory reviews, the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are encouraged to see first vaccinations starting to take place in such an important, pivotal Phase 3 study, as we believe that our unique technology platform will provide a clinically relevant vaccine option,” said Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur. “We have adapted our vaccine development strategy based on forward-looking considerations as the virus continues to evolve, as well as anticipating what may be needed in a post-pandemic setting. This trial is a testament to the urgency and agility in our approach to helping overcome the ongoing impact of this pandemic.

To test efficacy against original D.614, and B.1.351 variant

In the two-stage approach, the trials will investigate the efficacy of a vaccine formulation targeting the original D.614 virus (that originated in Wuhan), while a second stage will evaluate a second formulation targeting the B.1.351 (the South African) variant, the firms elaborated. It added that the antibodies created against the B.1.351 variant may provide broad cross-protection against other more transmissible variants. In the coming weeks, the Pharma companies will also test the adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate to generate a strong booster response with the neutralizing antibody in all adult age groups, with 95 to 100 percent seroconversion rates.

President of GSK Vaccines, Roger Connor said, “We believe further solutions for COVID-19 are very much needed to help reach people around the world, especially as the pandemic evolves and variants continue to emerge.” He added, “Adjusting our technology and study designs reflects this need and will further build the potential of this adjuvanted protein-based vaccine. We are grateful to the volunteers who will take part in the trials and hope the results will add to the encouraging data we’ve seen so far so we can make the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”