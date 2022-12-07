Scientists Discover Why Colds, Flu And COVID-19 Are More Likely To Spike In Winters

In what may appear to be a major breakthrough for the researchers, a new study has found the biological reason why people get respiratory illnesses in the winter. The results of the study that was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology revealed that cold air is responsible for weakening the body's immune system, especially in the nose, where respiratory viruses can easily enter the body. The scientists found that by reducing the temperature inside the nose by just 9 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 50% of the viruses and bacteria around the nostrils can be killed.

"This is the first time that we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor of our innate immune response that appears to be limited by colder temperatures," said rhinologist Dr Zara Patel, a professor of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine in California, as reported by CNN.

Researchers say cold air is associated with increased viral infection

The research further noted that cold air is directly associated with an increased risk of viral infection, as half of the body's immunity is lost just because of the drop in temperature. "Cold air is associated with increased viral infection because you've effectively lost half of your immunity just by that small drop in temperature," explained rhinologist Dr Benjamin Bleier, director of otolaryngology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

"It’s important to remember that these are in vitro studies, meaning that although it is using human tissue in the lab to study this immune response, it is not a study being carried out inside someone’s actual nose," Patel said. "Often the findings of in vitro studies are confirmed in vivo, but not always," she added.

What researchers observed?

During the research, the scientist exposed four participants to 15 minutes at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and then checked the state inside their noses. The research was completed in vitro, using human tissues in the lab rather than being tested on a living subject. "[Extracellular vesicles] can’t divide as cells can, but they are like little mini versions of cells specifically designed to go and kill these viruses," Bleier told CNN. "EVs act as decoys, so now when you inhale a virus, the virus sticks to these decoys instead of sticking to the cells."

Researchers found that EVs are expelled into mucus as the body resists the invading germs from entering the body and multiplying further. After the germs enter the nose, they increase the production of EVs by 160%, the study said. "This is one of, if not the only, part of the immune system that leaves your body to go fight the bacteria and viruses before they actually get into your body," Bleier stated. "The body scavenges these inhaled viruses, preventing them from entering the cell in the first place."

According to the study, EVs have at least 20 times more receptors than original cells, which increases their ability to catch germs. The research team concluded in the study that after a person is exposed to cold air, the immunity response will surely be knocked out.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative