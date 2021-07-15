Scientists Use Gene-editing Tech To Block COVID-19 Transmission In Infected Human Cells

Scientists have found a way to block the replication of SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected human cells. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, could one day serve as a new treatment for COVID-19. Scientists used CRISPR gene-editing technology that allows researchers to alter DNA sequences and modify gene function.

Scientists block SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected human cells

The new study has shown to suppress replication of the RNA virus SARS-CoV-2 in a test tube model. The researchers have used CRISPR-Cas13b, an enzyme that binds to target RNAs and degrades part of the virus’ genome needed to replicate inside cells, according to the press release. The team will now move to test this approach in animal studies and eventually a clinical trial. Professor Sharon Lewin of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity revealed that the new approach has shown the way to suppress replication of the RNA virus SARS-CoV-2 and importantly its “variants of concern” in a test tube model.

"The flexibility of CRISPR-Cas13 – which only needs the viral sequence – means we can look to rapidly design antivirals for COVID-19 and any new emerging viruses," Professor Lewin said in the press release.

Lewin said while the pandemic response focussed on rolling out protective vaccines, there was a need for treatments specific to COVID-19 patients. The research was started when Dr Mohamed Fareh and Professor Joe Trapani showed a CRISPR gene-editing tool that could be used to eliminate abnormal RNAs that drive children’s cancers. Dr Mohamed Fareh said that there were signs that this approach could be applied to existing viruses.

“Unlike conventional anti-viral drugs, the power of this tool lies in its design-flexibility and adaptability, which make it a suitable drug against a multitude of pathogenic viruses including influenza, Ebola, and possibly HIV,” said Dr Fareh in the press release.

IMAGE: Pixabay