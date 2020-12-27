Screen Time, Racism, Emotional Health Are Top Concerns Amongst Parents: Survey

Screen time, internet safety, unhealthy eating, depression and suicide, lack of physical activity are top children related concerns by parents of pandemic age, a new survey revealed. The survey named ‘CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine’ concluded that apart from the aforementioned, nearly 50 per cent of parents considered COVID-19 infection, a big problem impacting kids. In addendum, it also found that the intensity of concern varied as per racial and ethical background of families.

“Parents' biggest concerns for young people seem to be associated with changes in lifestyle as a result of the pandemic. COVID-19 has turned the world of our children and teens upside down in many ways and this is reflected in how parents’ rate health issues in 2020," said poll director Gary Freed.

The survey also found that there were ethnic and racial differences when it came to children’s health. Black parents ranked racism as their prime concern, followed by coronavirus. Meanwhile, Hispanic parents ranked racism at number 6 and coronavirus at number 8. However, for white parents, racism was not listed in their list of 10 concerns with coronavirus ranked even lower. While Black parents were the only ones to rate gun injuries and unequal access to health care as top 10 concerns, white parents were the only group to list lack of physical activity in the list.

"Although racism directly affects specific populations, its impact on children's health is a societal concern. It's important for parents to recognise the detrimental consequences of racism for children in our communities," Freed said.

According to Freed, it was not surprising that the top three issues on parents' list of concerns were related to screen use. With online classes and restrictions on meeting friends ad relatives outside, homebound children have turned to gadgets for both education and leisure. However, he pointed out that right now parents should worry less about the amount of time children are spending on devices and more on how they are using the technology.

