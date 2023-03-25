Seasonal Change Alert: Home Remedies, Easy Tips To Stay Healthy

As the weather turns, transitioning from colder temperatures to warmer days can often be hard on the body. While feeling under the weather during periods of seasonal change are often brushed off, not paying attention to one's ailing body can compromise its immunity. Being attentive to how the body responds to weather change is the first step to ensuring good health all year round.

Incorporate ginger and honey

Ginger and honey, apart from their pleasant taste also have to their credit certain medicinal benefits. According to Healthline, ginger possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties, which can be effective in combating feelings of nausea and stomach issues.

It may additionally also help relieve body pain, a very common side effect of falling sick during seasonal change. Honey mirrors some of these qualities and can additionally also positively impact heart health and help relieve a throat suffering from cough, Healthline suggests.

Vitamin C is a must

Vitamin C is an obvious area of focus when one is attempting to better their immunity. Warm lemon water with a little honey is a great way to incorporate the benefits of both while not compromising on taste. Healthline has earlier enunciated how incorporating Vitamin C is a great way to ensure better nutrient absorption in the body. This is essential in maintaining overall health and immunity, particularly at a time when the body needs recovery.

Don't skip on the garlic

Though garlic may not be a top pick for some, its health benefits may convince one to reconsider. As per Healthline, a lot of what garlic offers from the perspective of health is due to the sulfur compounds that occur when the garlic is being chopped or crushed. Incorporating a little bit of garlic in meals then helps reap its health benefits along with a good boost of taste.

In addition to all these tips, keeping the body well hydrated with at least 2 to 3 litres of water daily coupled with daily movement, will aid the body in battling seasonal change along with helping it recover in case it has already fallen prey to the changing temperatures.