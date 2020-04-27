5 Exercises To Try While Working From Home Even If You Have A Sedentary Lifestyle

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, everybody is forced to work from home. Since the work from home has begun, many have started to lead a sedentary lifestyle. People wake up and start to work, right from their couch or bed. Here are exercises that will help you stay away from a sedentary lifestyle during work from home. Read ahead to know more-

5 exercises to try while you work from home

Cat Pose

Cat Pose exercises provide a massage to the spine and belly organs. In Sanskrit, it is called as the marjaryasana. If anyone has difficulty in rounding the very top of the upper back, you can ask a friend for help and hold your area between the upper back and shoulder firmly. People with a neck injury are advised to keep their head in line with the torso while doing this exercise. Cat poses as best to be done on a chair.

Push-ups

Push-ups are extremely beneficial for building upper body strength. When done with the proper form, push-ups can also strengthen the lower back and core by engaging in abdominal muscles exercises. Push-ups is a fast exercise and can be performed anywhere, as they do not need any equipment.

Squats

Squats improve the core strength by strengthening the muscles around the lower back and stomach area. Squats also build functional strength by working the legs in a particular manner. Squats are also helpful if one wants increased resistance to injury and more speed and power in the legs.

Crunches

Crunches are the classic core exercise. Crunches focus on the sides of your trunk, as well as the muscles in your lower back, pelvis, and hips. These are the muscles that help stabilise a body, and that’s why crushes are a very important form of exercise. Crunches can also be done anywhere, as they too don’t require any equipment.

Plank

Plank is a very simple yet most effective bodyweight exercise. A plank is holding the body stiff as a board that develops strength primarily in your core. It helps build the muscles that connect the lower body and the upper body, also strengthening the shoulders, arms, and glutes. Planks can be done anywhere, as they don’t require any equipment.