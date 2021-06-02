Self-medication For COVID-19, Excessive Use Of Steroids Can Cause Black Fungus: Experts

Amid growing concern over the rising number of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) cases in the country, health professionals and experts have warned that self-medication techniques to prevent COVID-19 may be the reason. Earlier, health experts had demanded the examination of the use of zinc during the treatment of COVID-19.

Health professionals on use of steroid leading to Black Fungus cases

Former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, had opined that the presence of zinc and iron in the body provides a suitable environment for the fungi that leads to Mucormycosis. Jayadevan had pushed for an investigation on the link between zinc and mucormycosis so that a proper conclusion can be found out on the link between the two.

Apart from Dr Jayadevan, several other experts had also stated that excessive use of self-medication, like steroid during COVID-19 can lead to black fungus infection. During a recent briefing, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke briefly about the ongoing issue of Mucormycosis or black fungus. Harsh Vardhan stated that multiple advisories were issued to people on the excessive and indiscriminate use of steroids that needs to be prevented.

“We have been warning, issuing advisories and, through our experts, it has been communicated that indiscriminate use of steroids must be avoided and diabetes must be treated thoroughly and meticulously as best as possible,” he had stated during his interaction with the Group of Ministers.

Similarly, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain during his address had said something similar. Jain informed that Black Fungus is occurring due to two reasons - an increase in sugar level in the blood and a reduction in immunity due to steroids. He suggested that steroids should be taken only after consulting with the doctor.

"Take steroid only after consulting with the doctor, not without it. If the doctor has advised discontinuing steroids then stop taking them. Many people are still taking it even after getting discharged from the hospitals. It's very dangerous because your immunity becomes zero. This fungus originates from mud or any decaying object at home," said Satyendra Jain.

What is Mucormycosis / Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose.